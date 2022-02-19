PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA) – A year removed from a horrific rollover crash that nearly cost him his leg, golf legend Tiger Woods said he expects to compete on the PGA Tour this year.

In an interview during CBS’ third round coverage of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, Woods said he will play again this season but is unsure when.

“You will see me on the PGA TOUR, I just don’t know when.” @TigerWoods joins Jim Nantz and @nickfaldo006 to discuss his rehab and return to golf. pic.twitter.com/tKzhH8pnJ5 — GOLF on CBS ⛳ (@GOLFonCBS) February 19, 2022

The 15-time major champion with 82 career PGA Tour victories has not competed in a tournament since the 2020 Masters, which was played in November 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Woods has said previously that he does plan on competing again on Tour but not on a full-time basis.

The Cypress native is set to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in March.

There is no question that Woods is the most influential athlete the sport has ever seen.

The question is how far will Tiger go before waiving the white flag on the quest to tie World Golf Hall of Famer Jack Nicklaus’ record of 19 major championships?