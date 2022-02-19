EAST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Police Department officers were seeking public help in locating an actress who went missing from the East Hollywood area, before they reported that she was found dead near Runyon Canyon Friday.
Lindsey Pearlman, 43, was last seen on Sunday about noon in the area of North Mariposa Avenue.
Early Friday morning, Hollywood Area police officers reported to a call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office disclosed that the person was confirmed to be Pearlman.
They are working to determine cause of death.
“Pearlman failed to return home and has not been seen or heard from since,” police said in a statement. “Friends and family fear for her safety.”
According to IMDb, Pearlman, originally from Chicago, was best known for her roles in "General Hospital, "The Purge," "American Housewife," "Chicago Justice."
Anyone with information on her whereabouts was urged to call LAPD detectives at 213-996-1800; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.