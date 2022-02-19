BELL (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol has issued a Sigalert for the southbound lanes on the 710 Freeway following a fatal crash, north of Florence Avenue in Bell.
The crash is reported to have involved at least two vehicles and a motorcycle.
Authorities were dispatched to the scene just after 2:10 p.m., where they found the rider of the motorcycle stuck under one of the other vehicles involved.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene, though no further information was disclosed.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.