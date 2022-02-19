CLEVELAND (CBSLA) – Lakers star forward LeBron James is back in Cleveland this weekend for the NBA All-Star Game.
James, who grew up in Akron, Ohio, led the Cleveland Cavaliers to an NBA Finals championship in 2016, guiding the franchise to five total finals appearances.
Naturally, with LeBron back in his hometown where he built the Cavs into an Eastern Conference power during his time with the team, people are wondering: will James consider a return to Cleveland?
In an interview with The Athletic, James said “the door is not closed,” on a return to the Cavaliers.
LeBron has one more year left after this season with the Lakers.
He has made it clear that he wants to play in the NBA with his son Bronny, who is a junior at Sierra Canyon High School in Calabasas.
Due to the league’s current draft system, Bronny would not be eligible to enter the draft for at least two years.
Despite being in his 19th season in the NBA, James has not showed any signs of slowing down.
James is averaging 29.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game in 41 games for the Lakers this season.
It's clear the 18-time All-Star has plenty left in the tank to compete at an elite level.
With his comments Saturday to The Athletic, it’s clear LeBron’s time in Los Angeles could be numbered.