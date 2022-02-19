NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — A Huntington Beach Police Department helicopter crashed into the water in Newport Beach Saturday in front of dozens of witnesses lining the beach.
First reports of the incident came in just after 6:30 p.m. at El Paseo Street.
With Sky9 Chopper overhead, the helicopter could be seen in the Newport Bay waters between Lido Isle and the Balboa Peninsula.
There is no information currently available on injuries involved in the incident, but authorities have disclosed that both pilots in the aircraft were rescued and transported to a trauma center.
Circumstances surrounding what caused the crash were unclear.
The helicopter is reportedly one of three that operate out of HBPD, all of which are turbine-powered. HBPD helicopters serve Huntington Beach, Newport Beach and the Costa Mesa areas.
As of 8:00 p.m., the helicopter could still be seen in the water.
We can confirm that our police helicopter, HB1, crash landed in the Newport Beach area. Rescue efforts are underway & more information will be released when available.
— Huntington Beach PD (@HBPoliceDept) February 20, 2022
