VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — One man was killed in Van Nuys Saturday, when he was stabbed during an argument.
Los Angeles Police Department Officers were dispatched to the scene just before 4:40 p.m. at Victory Boulevard and Sylmar Avenue.
Incident report details revealed that the victim was involved in an argument with another individual, when a third person stabbed him.
When paramedics arrived on scene, they found the victim suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.
His name was withheld pending family notification.
The suspect, whose identity is also withheld, has been arrested.
