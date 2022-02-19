ECHO PARK (CBSLA) — Fire crews were working Saturday to rescue a woman who fell down a 10-foot concrete shaft at a construction site in Echo Park.
Circumstances leading up to her fall are unclear, though authorities believe the woman, who appears to be in her 20s, has suffered some non-life-threatening injuries and had stable vital signs.
The fall occurred at around 3:15 on North Everett Street.
Firefighters were working to determine the safest way of bringing the woman back to the surface, and they were not concerned about ventilation or structural integrity in the shaft.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.