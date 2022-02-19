RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – The California School for the Deaf – Riverside has had a lot to celebrate this school year.
On Super Bowl Sunday, players from the school's football team took part in the coin toss after a remarkable season in 2021.
Now, the girls basketball team has also enjoyed a historic season.
Although the Cubs lost in the CIF Southern Section Division 4A quarterfinals to the Temple City Rams, there was plenty for the team to celebrate on Saturday.
The Cubs dominated this year, going 20-1, breaking the school's previous record of 19 wins in a season. Moreover, the Cubs recorded their first Arrowhead League title since 1986.
In addition, senior Bree Goldstein recorded her 1,000th career point on Saturday.
No player at the school has achieved that milestone in at least 20 years.
"Knowing that she only had six points to go. She didn't realize that and then today when she hit that three pointer, it just gave me a moment of pride," Bree Goldstein's father Ian Goldstein said.
Combining the school’s football team’s path to a championship game with the girls basketball team’s unprecedented success, the Cubs have made a name for themselves.