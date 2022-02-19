LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Long Beach Police Department detectives have launched an investigation into a shooting that took place in Long Beach Friday.
One man required medical transport after suffering multiple gunshot wounds during the shoot, which occurred at around 10:15 p.m. on East 47th Street.
An incident report detailed that the man had multiple gunshot wounds to both the lower and upper body.
Paramedics reported that the wounds are considered to be life-threatening.
“Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was outside when he was approached by an unknown number of suspects and shot,” LBPD Spokesperson Allison Gallagher disclosed. “The suspect(s) fled the area prior to officers’ arrival.”
Gang detectives were included in the investigation.
