SOUTH EL MONTE (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to the Rosemead Boulevard off-ramp of the 60 Freeway Saturday, where they found the body of an unidentified person.
They arrived on scene just after 8 p.m., where Sheriff’s deputies from Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Temple Station disclosed that the man appeared to be a pedestrian and a victim of a hit-and-run.
The man’s identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)