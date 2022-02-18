DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A vehicle that crashed into an electrical pole in Downtown Los Angeles prompted a fire and a power outage throughout an entire community Friday.
It’s unknown what caused the vehicle to collide with the pole on Griffith Avenue and Washington Boulevard, but when Sky9 Chopper flew overhead of the incident, large flames and explosions could be seen emitting from the electrical wires that were on the ground.
Part of the flames also appeared to jump along the power lines to a nearby yard, where a bush could be seen on fire as well.
The vehicle was considerably damaged, as the electrical pole could be seen resting on the hood and roof.