LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting in a Wilmington neighborhood Thursday night.
The shooting occurred at about 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Flint Avenue.
Los Angeles police told CBSLA Friday that the two were in the driveway of a home when a car pulled up and someone inside opened fire on them.
A family member told CBSLA that the victims were a man in his 60s and his nephew, who is in his 30s. They had just returned from a funeral for the nephew’s mother.
Both men were rushed to local hospitals in unknown condition. As of Friday morning, they were stable, police said.
Los Angeles police initially had reported that one of the victims was a 6-year-old boy. However, a police spokesperson told CBSLA Friday that no child was shot, and the age was reported in error.
There was no word on a motive or whether the shooting was gang-related. There was no description of the shooter or the car. It’s unclear if the shooting was captured on surveillance video.