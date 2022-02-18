EAST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find an actress who went missing from the East Hollywood area.
READ MORE: Garcetti Announces Affordable Broadband Internet For Avalon Gardens
Lindsey Pearlman, 43, was last seen on Sunday about noon in the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
“Pearlman failed to return home and has not been seen or heard from since,” police said in a statement. “Friends and family fear for her safety.”READ MORE: Two Men Wounded In Wilmington Drive-By Shooting
Pearlman is white, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.
According to showbizcast.com, Pearlman, from Chicago, is best known for her roles in “General Hospital” in 2020, “American Housewife” in 2019, and “Chicago Justice” in 2017.MORE NEWS: Van Nuys Airport To Begin $13.1 Million Runway Improvement Project This Month
Anyone with information on her whereabouts was urged to call LAPD detectives at 213-996-1800; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.