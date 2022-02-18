SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A street vendor was killed and two more people were hurt after the driver of a stolen Amazon Prime truck crashed into a building in South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon. The suspect was caught after trying to run from the scene.

The situation unfolded when the truck was reported stolen at around 2:15 p.m. near Woodlawn Avenue and 41st Place, as detailed by initial reports from Los Angeles police.

The suspect then drove away from the area before, jumping the curb of a sidewalk and crashing into a building on East 47th Place and South Main Street, where he struck three people.

One of them, a street vendor between 60 and 65 years of age, died at the scene, according to police. His name was not immediately released. Two others were hurt, but are expected to survive.

Officers were said to have been following the vehicle at the time of the crash, and when the suspect, notably not wearing an Amazon uniform, attempted to flee the scene on foot, they were able to quickly take him into custody. He was identified Friday morning as 37-year-old Christian Sanchez. He is being held on hit-and-run charges.

“The suspect, as he fled, was followed by other citizens, and they called 911, and directed police to his location at 51st and Broadway, where he was taken into custody without further incident,” LAPD Detective Juan Campos told CBSLA.

“We’re asking for anybody out there who saw the theft of the truck and this collision to contact us,” Campos added.

CBSLA spoke to Gustavo Reyes, one of the injured victims.

“I saw the truck coming too fast,” Reyes said. “So, it just trapped me in the middle of the wall and the truck. It’s hard. I’m, like, blacked out right now. I’m not in my five senses right now. I’m shocked by all that I see today. I’m happy that I’m alive, you know. Like, the other guy didn’t have the same luck as me.”

Alissa Carroll, a spokesperson for Amazon released the following statement about the incident:

“Our deepest sympathies are with the victim’s family and loved ones. We are actively working with the LAPD as they investigate the incident.”

