LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A fire is burning in a two-story commercial building in the 600 block of South San Pedro Street in the downtown Los Angeles area.
The fire broke out around 6:55 a.m. Friday morning. Firefighters declared it a Major Emergency by 7:16 a.m., assigning over 100 personnel to battle the blaze.READ MORE: Prolific LA Musician Kenyon Dixon Making History Through Song, One Note At A Time
Firefighters made access and were able to make good progress against fire on the first floor however the fire extended up into the 2nd floor to the attic. By 7:17 a.m., there was a heavy fire in the attic. Access to that area is proving challenging, firefighters added, requesting an additional task force.READ MORE: Deputies Seek Double Robbery Suspect In Palmdale
No injuries have been reported.MORE NEWS: 6-Year-Old Boy Wounded In Wilmington Drive-By Shooting
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.