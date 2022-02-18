LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Later this month, six Loyola Marymount University students will join Pope Francis in a virtual event with Catholic university students from across the Americas.
The event will be live-streamed on Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.
“We are honored that Loyola Marymount University students will be able to join the Holy Father in this honest sharing of experiences and hopes,” said Cecilia Gonzalez-Andrieu, professor of Theological Studies and LMU’s faculty lead for the event.
"Pope Francis' commitment to justice resonates greatly with college and university students seeking to make their own positive impact on the world, and this event inspires us all to think of how best to build such a world."
The students meeting Pope Francis are Jesus “Paco” Estrada, a sophomore; Michael McCarthy, a junior; Leonardo Mendoza, a graduate student; Carolina Newton, a junior; Leslie Sepulveda, a senior; and Shayne Yano, a graduate student.
Members of the public can watch at www.luc.edu/popefrancis.
