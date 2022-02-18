LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Unified School District will no longer require students or staff members to wear face masks while outdoors on Tuesday, according to Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.
He also further detailed that anyone who may be taking part in any school sanctioned athletic activities on Monday may also do so, despite school not being in session due to the President’s Day holiday.
The announcement, made via Carvalho’s Twitter, read in full:
“In alignment with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and with guidance from our medical director and health partners, outdoor masking will be optional for all individuals in Los Angeles Unified schools effective February 22, 2022. Individuals participating in athletic activities at schools on Monday, February 21, during the Presidents Day holiday, may opt to do so without masks.
— Alberto M. Carvalho (@LAUSDSup) February 19, 2022
