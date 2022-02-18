LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The outer lanes of the arrivals level of LAX will be closed overnight for more than two weeks starting Monday as crews construct a pedestrian bridge over the roadway.
The lanes will be closed to traffic from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night until Wednesday, March 9.
The lanes will be closed again on April 4 from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Traffic will be detoured to the Lower/Arrivals level inner lanes.
The bridge will connect the Terminal 1 extension to the future Automated People Mover Central Terminal Area Station.
