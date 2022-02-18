PALMDALE (CBSLA) – An armed robbery suspect is on the loose Friday morning after allegedly committing two robberies in Palmdale.
Deputies from the Palmdale Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were called at 11:06 p.m. Thursday to a Chevron station in the 37200 block of 47th Street East where witnesses said a man had held up the gas station, taking an undisclosed sum of money, said Palmdale Lt. Layne Arnold.
The suspect then ran to a nearby Shell gas station where he robbed a customer using the gas pumps, Arnold said.
The suspect is described as a Black male armed with a black handgun.
No further information was available.