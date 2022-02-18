CHINO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Parents of Chino Valley Unified School District students were enraged this week when they learned that their school district would maintain the mask mandate currently in place, despite changes being made all across the state of California.

On February 15, California’s mandatory indoor mask mandate as lifted after being in place for two months, as COVID-19 numbers continued to plummet nationwide following the Omicron variant surge that plagued the nation for most of the winter.

When CVSUD Board Members gathered on Thursday to discuss the mask mandate, dozens of parents were also on hand to voice their opinions.

“It is child abuse,” said one of the attendees.

Parents were hopeful that CVUSD would join the growing number of California school districts that have begun to ignore the state’s rules, which still require masking in schools, as mandated by the California Department of Public Health.

Michael Sherman was one of the parents in attendance that was hopeful a change would come.

“If you can be indoors anywhere, without a mask on – in a restaurant – why not in school?” Sherman asked.

He continued to detail how both of his children are on opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to wearing masks, so he supports a more optional approach to masks in class. He also noted how his son, who has sensory issues, is easily irritated by the mask.

“He just can’t stand it,” Sherman continued. “If she wants to continue to wear one, that’s fine. I’m not going to stop her from wearing one.”

Board Vice President Andrew Cruz was among those hoping that the district would agree to a “change in language” on the current mandate in place.

His language proposal read: “Chino Valley Unified School District will continue to provide students a positive learning environment regardless of their vaccination status and belief regarding face masks, without any unjust punishment.” Cruz’s addition was the final part of the last sentence, a phrase which fellow board member James Na agreed with.

Na was quoted during the meeting as saying, “two years of masking is enough.”

Board members voted on a amendment item that was proposed by Na, which was not passed due to a 2-1-2 vote.

When CBS reporters reached out to the school district for comment, they said, “While the District respects an individual’s right to form and exercise personal opinions, it cannot ignore federal, state, and local directives that govern school operations.”

Their statement also disclosed that outdoor learning areas are available for students “without a mask exemption on file that have selected not to wear a face covering while indoors. Supervision is provided by certificated teachers and staff.”

Despite initial failure to make a change in the district’s mandate, Sherman noted that the parents aren’t done with their efforts.

“The next step is recalls,” he said. “Keep fighting and keep trying to get them to listen.”

Again, he wasn’t alone, as video from Thursday’s board meeting showed the parents chanting “Recall! Recall” after the board moved forward without a change.

The California mask mandate for schools is set to remain in place until at least February 28, when state officials will reassess the situation.

Los Angeles Unified School District announced Friday that they will no longer be requiring students and staff to wear masks while outdoors, effective Tuesday, following Presidents Day on Monday.