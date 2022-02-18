LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 6-year-old boy was one of two people wounded in a drive-by shooting in a Wilmington neighborhood Thursday night.
The shooting occurred at about 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Flint Avenue.
According to Los Angeles police, a man in his 30s and a 6-year-old boy were in the driveway of a home when a car pulled up and someone inside opened fire on them.
Both were rushed to hospitals in unknown condition. As of Friday morning, they were stable, police said.
There was no word on a motive or whether the shooting was gang-related. There was no description of the shooter or the car. It’s unclear if the shooting was captured on surveillance video.