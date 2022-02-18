CERRITOS (CBSLA) – Two people were killed when a wrong-way driver caused a fiery head-on collision on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos early Friday morning.

The collision occurred at 2:18 a.m. on the southbound 605 Freeway near South Street.

A witness told California Highway Patrol that the driver of a red Hyundai Elantra stopped on the shoulder of the southbound side and then made a U-turn, so that it was then traveling north in the southbound lanes.

The Hyundai then slammed head-on into another car that was traveling the right direction.

Both cars immediately became engulfed in flames. A Good Samaritan pulled a woman out of one of the cars and began CPR on her, but she died at the scene, CHP said.

The driver of the second car also died at the scene. Neither has been identified.

There were no passengers in either car.

“Two Good Samaritans that saw the vehicles fully engulfed, they got out and they attempted to rescue both parties, but only one was able to be extricated,” CHP Officer Marcos Iniguez said.

Authorities are attempting to determine why the driver of the Hyundai pulled a U-turn on the freeway. As of 4:30 a.m., all but one southbound lane was still closed while investigators cleared the scene.