SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Authorities were dispatched to the scene where a vehicle reportedly crashed into a two-story apartment building on Thursday.
Circumstances detailing how the vehicle ended up inside the building are unclear.
The building is located on South Newhope Street, and just the hood of the vehicle, which appeared to back into the building, could be seen jutting out from the building’s exterior.
An Orange County Fire Authority incident report detailed that there were no injuries reported in the incident.