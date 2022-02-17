ORANGE (CBSLA) – The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert Thursday for an 81-year-old woman who authorities say has Alzheimer’s disease and was last seen in Orange.
Jane Brubaker left her home at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of North Fern Street, according to the Orange Police Department. She was driving a red 2013 Honda Accord with the license plate 6ZUG422.
Brubaker is white, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has white hair and blue eyes. Police say Brubaker was last seen wearing glasses, a brown sweater, light blue pants and brown or gray shoes.
The Silver Alert was issued on behalf of the Orange Police Department.
Anyone who sees Brubaker or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally developed or cognitively impaired individuals.
SILVER ALERT – Orange and Los Angeles Counties@CityOfOrangePD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/sxKujeB7mo
— CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) February 17, 2022