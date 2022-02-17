FRAZIER PARK (CBSLA) – A search will resume Thursday for a 73-year-old Torrance man who went missing Tuesday while hiking in Frazier Park, near the Tejon Pass, after heavy snow and rain hit the region.
Gab Song was first reported missing early Wednesday morning, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office reports. His family had notified the Torrance Police Department, who then contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Kern County deputies then found his car near a trailhead in Mount Pinos, which is located in Frazier Park in the Los Padres National Forest, on the county line between Kern and Ventura counties.
Search crews from KSCO and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office responded with choppers, snow-rescue vehicles and ground crews.
The search continued throughout the day Wednesday, but ended in the evening. The search was expected to resume early Thursday morning.
Anyone with information should contact KKSO at 661-861-3110.
Friends: my Pops went missing on a hike yesterday (during that random SoCal Snow storm). Looking for any info to help find him and ping Search & Rescue – please Retweet this 🙏 @NBCLA @KGETnews @VENTURASHERIFF @KernCoSheriff pic.twitter.com/IjCy8saGPp
— Mike Song (@MIKEOSONG) February 17, 2022