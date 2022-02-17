LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police sought the public’s help Thursday to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for fatally injuring a man in the Manchester Square area of Los Angeles near Inglewood last month.
Adolph Lyons, 70, was killed at about 9:35 p.m. on Jan. 27 as he walked in a crosswalk at Manchester and Van Ness avenues, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the Los Angeles Police Department.READ MORE: Search On For Torrance Hiker Missing In Frazier Park
“A vehicle traveling east on Manchester Avenue turned left onto northbound Van Ness Avenue and collided with the victim,” police said in a statement.READ MORE: Video Shows Matt Stafford Turning Back On Photographer After Fall At Rams Super Bowl Rally
The vehicle was described as a dark-colored, early-model truck with tinted windows. No description was available of the driver.
A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered by the Los Angeles City Council for information that helps authorities solve a fatal hit-and-run.MORE NEWS: Azusa Officer Recuperating After Fatal Police Shooting
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call LAPD South Traffic Division detectives at 323-421-2500; the watch commander at 323-421- 2570; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.