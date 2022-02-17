SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One person is dead after the driver of a stolen Amazon Prime truck crashed into a building in South Los Angeles.
The truck was reported stolen at around 2:15 p.m. near Woodlawn Avenue and 41st Place, as detailed by initial reports from the Los Angeles Police Department.
The suspect then drove away from the area before crashing into a building on East 48th Street and South Main Street, where he struck one pedestrian.
Officers were said to have been following the vehicle at the time of the crash, and when the suspect, notably not wearing an Amazon uniform, attempted to flee the scene on foot, they were able to quickly take him into custody.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews that were called to the scene found the pedestrian stuck under the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim's identity has been withheld pending investigation and notification of next of kin.
