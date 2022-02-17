IRWINDALE (CBSLA) – A man was fatally shot Thursday in the Irwindale area, and an investigation was underway, authorities said.
The shooting occurred at about 11:30 a.m. at Rivergrade Road and Brooks Drive, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.
Information was not immediately available on the identity of the wounded man, who died at the scene. No arrests were reported.
Anyone with information on the shooting was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates).