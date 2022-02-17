SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a man who pulled out a gun outside a Seal Beach shoe store over the weekend.
The incident occurred at around 10:45 a.m. Saturday outside Private Sneakers in the 12400 block of Seal Beach Boulevard.
According to Seal Beach police, the store was having a sale on special edition sneakers that had attracted a long line of customers on the sidewalk outside the store. The suspect and at least one other customer got into an argument about people cutting in line, which prompted the suspect to pull out a gun, police said.
The suspect did not fire the weapon, however, and he eventually left the store and drove away, police said. No one was hurt.
Surveillance photos of the suspect have been released. He is described as 23 to 26 years old with dark skin, a thin build and pockmarks on his face.
He was driving a black or dark gray 2014 Buick LaCrosse with California license plate No. 8CHA209.
Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts should call detectives at 562-799-4100.