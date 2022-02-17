LOS ANGELES (AP) — Johnny Juzang scored 19 points, Jaylen Clark had a career-high 18 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 13 UCLA rolled to a 76-56 victory over Washington State on Thursday night.
Juzang, who is second in the Pac-12 in scoring, picked up two fouls in the first four minutes and sat the rest of the first half. He had 16 points in the second half.
Clark got his second start of the season after Tyger Campbell was benched due to a violation of team rules. Clark had 12 points in the first half en route to his first double-double.
Tyrell Roberts led Washington State (14-11, 7-7 Pac-12) with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Noah Williams and Andrej Jakimovski scored 11 apiece.
UCLA (18-5, 10-4) had dropped three of four coming into the game, but easily controlled things from the opening tipoff and led throughout. The Bruins scored the first nine points — including four by Clark — and jumped out to a 15-5 lead less than six minutes into the game.
The Cougars made only 2 of their first 15 shots and were 1 of 9 beyond the arc during the first 10 minutes.
A 3-pointer by Jules Bernard gave UCLA a 31-17 advantage with 5:48 remaining in the first half.
Washington State trailed 39-29 at halftime but made a 8-2 run to get within four. The Bruins put it out of reach with a 15-1 run. The Cougars went nearly eight minutes between field goals and were outscored 20-6 during that span.
OFF NIGHT
Washington State’s Michael Flowers had averaged 17.6 points in the past five games but was held to 3 points on 1 of 8 shooting from the floor.
BIG PICTURE
Washington State: The Cougars have dropped 11 straight at Pauley Pavilion and fell to 3-61 all-time. Their last win on the Bruins’ floor was 2009.
UCLA: The Bruins were 10 of 20 on 3-pointers, marking only the fourth time this season and first in Pac-12 play that they reached double digits from beyond the arc.
