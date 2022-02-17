HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Director, producer, screenwriter and filmmaker Adam McKay received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday.

McKay is known as a director for hits like “Step Brothers,” “Vice,” “The Big Short,” “Don’t Look Up,” and “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” and “The Other Guys,” amongst many others.

He’s also an acclaimed writer and producer, as evidenced by his seven Academy Award nominations, and one Oscar win for “Best Writing: Adapted Screenplay,” in 2016 for “The Big Short.” McKay also has been awarded two Primetime Emmy Awards, nominated for the same award 15 times.

McKay’s next project is set to be released in March, in the HBO mini-series “`Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.”

With such an extensive list of fan-favorites, ranging from comedy to drama and everything in between, McKay is highly-regarded throughout Hollywood.

McKay was joined at his Walk of Fame induction ceremony, which took place outside of the Hollywood Wax Museum on Hollywood Boulevard, by John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman,

His career began in the 90s when he became a writer for Saturday Night Live, he would remain there until the early 2000’s when his career in film began.

The star is the 2,713th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)