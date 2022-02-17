ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Masks were able to come off Thursday for vaccinated guests at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

According to the theme park’s revised visitor guidelines, beginning Thursday, masks will be required only for unvaccinated visitors aged 2 and older in indoor locations.

“We were in the park yesterday and it is a hassle managing the masks with the kids,” said visitor Adam Decker. “So all the indoor rides will now be much more fun.”

Lupita Galpin and her crew chose to wear sparkly Minnie masks Thursday, even though it was no longer required.

“Even though we’re fully vaccinated, I still feel like we need to take extra caution, especially with the kids,” Galpin said.

Even if you are vaccinated you’ll want to make sure to have that mask tucked away as you go into the park because you will have to wear them in a limited number of places like enclosed shuttle buses.

Guests who are not fully vaccinated are expected to continue wearing them in all indoor locations, though Disney does not check vaccination status.

The amusement park giant’s move follows Orange County’s adopting of the state’s latest mask guidance.

Earlier this week, area health leaders said vaccinated people no longer need to mask up in most indoor public spaces but added they still recommended doing so when you can’t social distance.

“We want to do is give people a break from things like mask-wearing when these metrics are entered and then have the ability to reach for them again should things worsen,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Walensky said with new COVID cases plummeting nationwide, federal health officials are also working on updating their mask-wearing guidance.