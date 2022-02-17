MONROVIA (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol officers were in pursuit of person wanted for an alleged assault with a deadly weapon who was driving a recreational vehicle Thursday evening.
The pursuit began at around 6:15 p.m. in Monrovia, before the driver led officers throughout the Southland via the westbound 210 and 2 Freeways, sometimes driving up to 80 miles per hour.
Initial reports detailed that the suspect was wanted in connection for assault with an axe. The suspect allegedly threatened the manager and customers at The Home Depot location in Monrovia, before swinging the axe at the manager.
The suspect exited onto surface streets in the Silverlake area at around 6:25 p.m. CHP called off their ground units at 6:30 p.m. after the suspect drove on the wrong side of the road, a standard procedure for law enforcement in pursuit of any vehicle.
After authorities ended their pursuit, the suspect exited the RV just after 6:30 p.m. on Rosebud Avenue and Allesandro Street. He fled on foot, before appearing to enter a building in the same area, just a couple hundred yards down the street.
As of 6:45 p.m., the suspect was still considered to be at large.