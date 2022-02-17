LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities sought the public’s help Thursday to identify two men who were taken to Dignity Health facilities from Long Beach and downtown Los Angeles.
At about 10 a.m. Jan. 1, a man was found near 601 E. Seventh St. in Long Beach, according to the hospital system.READ MORE: Former Angels Employee Eric Kay Convicted In Tyler Skaggs' Overdose Death
“We are seeking the public’s help in identifying this individual because he has no documentation or evidence of his identity with him,” according to a statement from Dignity Health.
The man was described as Hispanic, about 73 years of age, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 198 pounds, with black thinning hair and dark brown eyes.READ MORE: Missing Hiker In Frazier Park, Gab Song, Found Safe
Anyone knowing his identity was urged to call Dignity Health-St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach at 562-491-9831.
At about 9:40 a.m. Dec. 3, 2021, a man was found near Pershing Square Park in downtown Los Angeles, also without any documentation or ID, Dignity Health officials said.
The man was described as Middle Eastern, in his 60s, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 120 pounds, with black/gray hair and black eyes. He has a mustache and a “droopy” right eyelid.MORE NEWS: Azusa Officer Recuperating After Fatal Police Shooting; Suspect IDed
Anyone knowing his identity was urged to call Dignity Health- California Hospital Medical Center at 213-461-0026, ext. 5589.