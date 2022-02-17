SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks during a news conference outside of an Amazon distribution facility on November 15, 2021 in San Francisco, California. Bonta announced that Amazon Inc. will have to pay a $500,000 fine after the company failed to adequately notify workers and officials about coronavirus cases at its facilities pursuant to California Assembly Bill 865. The bill also requires companies to share COVID-19 safety plans, benefits and protections with employees. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — 54 California Highway Patrol officers were charged with overtime fraud by Attorney General Rob Bonta on Thursday.

The allegations center around both current and former employees of the CHP’s East Los Angeles station, where they are said to have exaggerated the number of overtime hours worked. They face 302 total counts, that also include both grand theft and “presentation of a fraudulent claim.”

A statement released from the Department of Justice detailed that the total amount of overtime wages earned equaled $226,556.

“Trust is a critical part of successful law enforcement,” Bonta said. “These defendants disregarded the law through their alleged actions and did so without thought of how their conduct would impact the California Highway Patrol or the community that trusted them to protect and serve.”

The investigation began in May 2018, when CHP was made aware of potential overtime fraud claims dating back to Jan. 1, 2016, lasting through Mar. 31, 2018.

According to the DOJ statement, multiple officers were suspected of recording additional overtime hours when they were assigned to protection detail for Caltrans workers, through both the Maintenance Zone Enhanced Enforcement Program and the Construction Zone Enhanced Enforcement Program.

The statement also detailed that three of the former officers allegedly recorded fake hours while patrolling High Occupancy Traffic Lanes, even constructing fake warnings and assistance given to drivers, in order to support the fraudulent claims.

Two defendants involved in the investigation were arraigned in an unrelated case in May 2021 after allegedly accepting bribes “in exchange for falsifying documents to register exotic ‘gray market’ cars, and accepting bribes in connection with a supposed bribery scheme.

Bonta’s statement concluded with, “I’m thankful to CHP for its thorough investigation, and for working with DOJ to hold these officers accountable.”

Officers involved were booked on Feb. 15, 16 and 17 after Attorney General Bonta filed the charges at the beginning of the month. Deputies with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were also booked on the same dates. All of the defendants are scheduled for arraignment on March 17 and 18 in Los Angeles County Superior Court.