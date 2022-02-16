LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested a man in connection with a stabbing that occurred Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities were called to the scene of a reported stabbing at around 2:45 p.m. on North Genesee Avenue and Melrose Avenue and when they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a stab wound to her stomach area.
An incident report from LAPD officers detailed that a man in his 30s fled the scene in a vehicle, and possibly had a child in the backseat.
Officers were able to apprehend the suspect some time later.
The victim’s injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.
Los Angeles Police Department Wilshire Watch Commander reported that the incident appears to be a domestic dispute.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.