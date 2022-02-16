SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – Heavy snowfall fell in the San Bernardino Mountains late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, creating a nightmare for drivers.
Dozens of vehicles got stuck on roadways in Lake Arrowhead, Twin Peaks and Crestline.
Dozens of vehicles got stuck on roadways in Lake Arrowhead, Twin Peaks and Crestline.

Highway 18 was briefly shut down at Waterman Canyon Road, but reopened just before midnight, according to Caltrans. Several drivers were forced to just abandon their cars on the side of the highway. Chains are required on vehicles except those with four-wheel drive and snow tires from Mormon Spring to Paradise Way.
Drivers were also advised to avoid the Cajon Pass if possible.
As of Tuesday night, Lake Arrowhead had received 8.5 inches of snow and Running Springs had gotten 3 inches.
The Rim of the World Unified School District has canceled all classes Wednesday.
Southern California was hit with wild weather Tuesday. Many areas saw rain, wind, hail and thunderstorms.