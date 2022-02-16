LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With thousands upon thousands of Angelenos crowding the streets of Downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday morning to celebrate the Rams thrilling Super Bowl LVI victory with a championship parade, many took the less crowded route, enjoying the parade via CBS’ livestream or through social media.

Other Rams fans converged to watch the parade from another iconic Los Angeles location – Philippe’s Restaurant.

Traditionally known for their signature French Dip Sandwich, the restaurant also doubles as “A Certified Rams House.”

“That’s what it’s all about today, and for the rest of the week,” said one man dining at Philippe’s, “It’s a Rams House.”

The restaurant has been open since 1908, and people from all walks of life – locals and tourists alike – have visited the world renowned location to enjoy the legendary food.

But on Wednesday, they were all there for one reason – to celebrate the Rams.

“This is awesome,” he continued while speaking with CBS reporters, “I’ve been a Rams fans since the Roman Gabriel days, the “Fearsome Foursome,” to have them back in L.A. and win a championship is phenomenal.”

The man, accompanied by his daughter, continued to note on how there’s nothing quite like sports, or food, when it comes to bringing all sorts of different people together.

“Sports have always been the number one thing for our whole entire family, always got to represent my ‘Los Doyers’ and always my ‘Los Lakers,'” she said, “And now we got the L.A. Rams. I love my city.”

They weren’t the only family bonding over the Super Bowl victory at Philippe’s, as another duo of aunt and nephew joined the celebration, especially considering the nephew isn’t even a Rams fan.

He was wearing a Green Bay Packers jersey, Aaron Rodgers to be exact, inside-out. He noted that, “I’m disappointed in Aaron Rodgers’ performance this year, but it’s dope to be in the city that the Rams are in.”

“I think if I had to pick another team I would have to go for the Rams honestly,” he disclosed, much to his aunt’s enjoyment.

“I’ve been watching them forever!” she said, “we all should be Rams fans! This is the place.”

CBS reporters were also on hand when another family that was actually in attendance at the parade strolled in, detailing the unforgettable experience of partying with the players. “Just to have them right there in front of you is an awesome experience.”

Some lucky fans in attendance were even treated to a face-to-face meeting with Aaron Donald, the face of the Rams franchise for nearly 10 years, who walked through the crowds following the parade’s conclusion.