LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — LeBron James scored 15 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter as the Los Angeles Lakers overcame an injury to Anthony Davis and rallied from a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Utah Jazz 106-101 Wednesday night.

Los Angeles trailed 92-80 midway through the fourth quarter before it went on a 19-4 run to snap a three-game losing streak. James had the last 10 points during the rally, including a thunderous dunk off an assist by Russell Westbrook to put the Lakers on top 96-94 with 2:08 remaining.

Mike Conley tied it on a pair of free throws before James put Los Angeles in the lead for good on a 3-pointer with 1:24 left and snap Utah’s six-game winning streak.

James has scored 25 points or more in a career-best 23 straight games.

Davis went down with 3 minutes to go in the second quarter with a sprained right ankle. The Lakers said X-rays were negative and that he would receive treatment over the All-Star break.

Davis had 17 points in 17 minutes when he was injured. He was down on the court for several minutes before being helped off. Davis — averaging 23.3 points and 9.1 rebounds — has already missed 21 games this season, including 17 due to a knee injury. He is the latest Laker to get injured with Avery Bradley, Carmelo Anthony and Kendrick Nunn all sidelined.

Russell Westbrook had 17 points shooting 6 for 13 from the field and 1 for 4 from three while grabbing seven rebounds. Malik Monk added 13 points.

Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 37 points, including five 3-pointers. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 15 points and Jordan Clarkson had 13 off the bench.

Utah trailed 33-29 3 1/2 minutes in the second quarter before taking the lead with 10 straight points over a two-minute span.

The Jazz’s largest lead was 14 points with three minutes remaining in the third quarter before the Lakers rallied.

The Lakers will have some time to rest as their next game will be on Feb. 25 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

