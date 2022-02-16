HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department were among the agencies on hand in Hollywood Wednesday, when a man armed with an AR-15 was seen sitting inside of a vehicle.
An hours-long standoff ensued, which prompted two nearby schools, Selma Avenue Elementary School and Larchmont Charter School, to go on lockdown for a portion of the day. Officers were placed on each campus as a precautionary measure.
The standoff began as soon as authorities arrived at 8:30 a.m. It would reach an abrupt end just after 1 p.m., when the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Several roads in the surrounding area were closed, including Hollywood Boulevard between Cherokee and Wilcox Avenues. Several businesses in the area were also impacted, as they were unable to open due to the police presence and perimeter set in the area.
A SWAT team was called in, as well as a mental evaluation team.
Paramedics were also on standby.
The man was not identified pending investigation, though authorities disclosed to The Los Angeles Times that they did not believe the man had committed any crimes.