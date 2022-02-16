EAST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Department officers were in pursuit of a suspect wanted for stealing a vehicle during a home invasion robbery on Wednesday,
Rampart Division officers began pursuit just after 5 p.m. in the Los Feliz area. After a very brief chase, the suspect bailed from the vehicle on foot.
Prior to stopping the vehicle, a black Mercedes G-Class, authorities reported that the suspect drove through a fence and up onto the sidewalk, before stopping at New Hampshire and Greenwood Place.
Authorities reported that they had taken one person into custody.