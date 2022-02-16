LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — High winds returned to the Southland Thursday, with gusts expected to reach up to 50 mph in some areas.
The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued advisories for the following areas:
- the Los Angeles County Mountains, excluding the Santa Monica Range, from midnight until 3 p.m. Thursday. Northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph were in the forecast, with gusts up to 50 and isolated gusts to 60 mph in the western San Gabriels;
- the San Fernando Valley, from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. The weather service predicts northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 50. The strongest gusts are expected across the western and northern parts of the valley, as well as the eastern Ventura County valley. Drivers were advised to take extra precautions, especially if operating high-profile vehicles. Roadways expected to feel the worst of it were the 5, 23, 101, 118, 170, 210 and 405 freeways;
- the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area and the Santa Clarita Valley, from midnight until 3 p.m. Thursday. The weather service is calling for northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50. Drivers along the 5 Freeway and Highways 14 and 126 through the Santa Clarita Valley were urged to be particularly on alert for strong gusts; and
- the L.A. County Coast and downtown L.A., including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood and Long Beach, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m Thursday. Northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 were expected, mainly from Ventura to the Malibu coast.
The NWS warned wind could knock over tree limbs and power outages could occur.
Drivers could also experience difficult driving conditions.