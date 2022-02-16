CENTURY CITY (CBSLA) — The upcoming 27th annual Critics Choice Awards concurrent ceremonies will be held in both Century City and London.

“The role of the Critics Choice Awards in the entertainment world has grown exponentially over the past quarter century,” Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement.

“When the pandemic made us move our show date from its traditional kick off in January into the heart of the awards season, we felt the need to add a second stage in London to make sure that all our honorees would have the opportunity to participate in the live telecast.”

The ceremony has been rescheduled for March 13 after being postponed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The event at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel will begin at 4 p.m. and the London event being held late-night at the Savoy Hotel.

The event, hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, was originally scheduled for Jan. 9.

A contributing factor in the decision to hold a London event was likely the fact that the annual British Academy of Film and Television Arts, or BAFTA, awards will be held on the same night at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Many of the same films and performers nominated for BAFTA Awards are also up for Critics Choice honors.

