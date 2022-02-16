CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Silver Alert has been issued by the California Highway Patrol after a 67-year-old woman from South Los Angeles went missing Wednesday.

Prior to her disappearance, Jeorgina Espinoza, 67-years-old was last seen at around 11 a.m. in the area of East 35th Street and San Pedro Street, and was wearing a black shirt, gray pants and brown shoes.

CHP officials disclosed late Wednesday evening that Espinoza had been safely found.

She is reportedly 5-foot, 1-inch and weighs 155 pounds.

Anyone who may have seen Espinoza was asked to call 911.

