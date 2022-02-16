AZUSA (CBSLA) — An Azusa Police Department officer was shot during an officer-involved shooting of the 1000 block of West Gladstone Street.
According to the Azusa Deputy City Manager, the officer was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition. The suspect involved in the shooting is dead.
Fire crews responded to the location at about 4:05 p.m. after recording a medical call, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.