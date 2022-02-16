SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Fire Department crews were engaged with a vehicle fire Wednesday evening when it spread into a nearby business.
The vehicle reportedly caught on fire on the street outside, which spread to to an electrical pole before reaching the business, which is said to be a marijuana growth operation on 57th Street in South L.A.
Initial crews on hand requested additional units after switching into defensive mode, as smoke conditions intensified and flames could be seen escaping through the roof of the one-story building.
The blaze was first reported at around 7:20 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.