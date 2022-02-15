HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Super Bowl LVI averaged 112.3 million viewers, the most for any program since 2017 and a 16.5% increase over last year’s game, according to figures released Tuesday.
The Rams' 23-20 victory over the Bengals at SoFi Stadium averaged 99.2 million viewers on NBC, 11.2 million on the Peacock streaming service and other streaming platforms and 1.907 million on Telemundo.
Sunday's streaming audience was the largest for an NFL game.
The event’s halftime show averaged 103.4 million viewers.
Last year, Super Bowl LV averaged 96.5 million viewers on all platforms.
