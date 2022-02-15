LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Rams have scheduled their Super Bowl victory parade for Wednesday.
Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff said Monday a Super Bowl victory parade will be held Wednesday, although a time has not yet been determined.
Demoff said the parade will start at the Shrine Auditorium and end at L.A. Memorial Coliseum, where a rally will be held in the peristyle-end plaza outside the stadium.
According to team officials, the parade will go down Jefferson Boulevard to Figueroa Street, turn don’t Exposition Park Drive before finally ending at the Coliseum.
The Los Angeles Times reported that the parade will start at 11 a.m. at the Shrine Auditorium and run about 45 minutes until it reaches the Coliseum. A rally will take place at the Coliseum’s Olympic Plaza from about noon to 1 p.m., the Times said.
In 2020, the Lakers won the NBA title and the Dodgers won the World Series, but both were denied victory parades because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lakers superstar LeBron James proposed Monday that the Rams, Lakers and Dodgers have a joint parade.
“We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!!” James tweeted. “City of Champions.”
The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in a 23-20 thriller Sunday.
