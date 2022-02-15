ORANGE (CBSLA) — If no deal on a new contract is reached, more than 600 bus drivers with the Orange County Transportation Authority could go on strike as soon as Tuesday, potentially interrupting the commutes of thousands of riders.

According to OCTA, if the strike does take place, service on 75% of its bus routes will be suspended, creating significant disruptions to those who rely on public transit to commute to work and home. About 70,000 people ride the buses daily.

“We believe the riders will understand why we are striking when they find out they (the drivers) don’t get any restroom breaks and no raise, especially when the board got a wage increase, yet they’ve given us zero,” Teamsters Local 952 union CEO Eric Jimenez said Monday. “I think they’ll understand and fight with us.”

The two sides continued negotiations with a third-party mediator late Monday night and into Tuesday morning. A union representative told CBSLA they came out for a break around midnight, but remained in talks and were still hoping to reach a deal.

“Very tough on me, I live over in Anaheim and live in a sober living as well,” said bus rider Adrian Sandoval. “I really don’t have a ride to get here and get back.”

The collective bargaining agreement between the OCTA and Teamsters Local 952 expired on April 30, 2021.

“No one wants to see a strike happen,” OCTA spokesperson Joel Zlotnik said. “I think we all agree on that we know how much our riders depend upon public transit about 85 percent of riders use the bus as their primary means of transportation; to get to work, school, doctor’s appointments. We don’t want to see them hurt by this.”

Teamster officials said they made several proposals on Thursday and Friday but did not receive a counteroffer. Zlotnik said the agency has made counterproposals.

Jimenez said another issue has been pay increases and whether they would be applied retroactively.

“I might as well just hop on my board and skate from Anaheim to over here,” Sandoval said. “It’s gonna be a long mission but its gonna be worth it if the buses do go on strike.”

Riders were advised to continually check OCTA.net for the latest service updates.

