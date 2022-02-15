LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The iconic Hollywood Bowl Tuesday announced its much anticipated 2022 concert lineup for what will mark its 100th season.

Among the highlights are Duran Duran, Diana Ross, Kenny Loggins, Boyz II Men, TLC, CHVRCHES, Grace Jones, Sheryl Crow and John Fogerty.

On July 27, Billie Eilish and Debbie Harry will hold a concert to salute Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra. Ricky Martin will perform with the L.A. Philharmonic orchestra on July 22-23.

The July 4th fireworks show will feature Steve Martin, Martin Short and the Steep Canyon Rangers.

Composers John Williams and David Newman will return for three nights from Sept. 2-4 to conduct the LA Phil as they perform music from some of Williams’ biggest cinematic hits.

“There is truly no place like the Hollywood Bowl,” LA Phil Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel said in a statement. “Nothing can compare to the feeling of performing there on a summer night, as our sound seems to pour out from the hills to the thousands of music lovers spread before us, gathered from everywhere in Los Angeles and around the world. We dedicate our programs in this 100th season to all the people who have made the Hollywood Bowl a part of their lives, year after year, and to the new generation, on our stage and in our audience, that is going to carry the magic of this place far into the future.”

Individual tickets for the 2022 season will go on sale May 3 at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.